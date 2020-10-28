Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has said boxing and weightlifting have the potential to win medals for the nation at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

“Winning an Olympic medal won’t be easy, but our boxers and weightlifters would lead our agenda at the Games. In sports, miracles can happen, but I’m sure the Black Bombers and the Black Cranes would carry our hope at the event.

In an interview with the media, the experienced Sports Administrator, Marketing and Insurance Consultant, the boxers can perform at the world-class level if they are given the opportunity to train with the best in Cuba or Eastern Europe.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah who doubles as the President of Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) feels the national weightlifters, notably Forrester Osei and Christian Amoah were also capable of reaching the medal zone if they get the required resources, environment, and facilities for training.

He appealed to the government to invest in the athletes just as infrastructure being built for full sports promotion and development.

The GOC President commended the government for putting up sports complexes in the regions and the decision to build an Olympic size stadium for the African Games.