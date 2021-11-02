GOC President congratulates Sampson Deen

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has congratulated Mr. Sampson Deen on his election as President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC).

A statement from the GOC President said, Mr. Deen is the first Ghanaian to attain such high office, and wish to thank all members of the Olympic/Paralympic families who voted for him at the Congress in Morocco.

It said Ghana’s presence on international bodies earns the nation respect and urged Sampson Deen to deliver in his term.

Mr. Deen polled 24 of the total votes cast, beating Morocco’s Hamid El Aouni who polled 15 votes.

Mr. Deen replaces the outgoing APC President Leonel da Rocha Pinto who has been in charge for 13 years.

The total of 41 delegates (38 in-person and 3 voting online) comprised Presidents and General Secretaries of National Paralympics Committees on the continent with 9 positions contested.

Senator Dr. Hayat Khatab of Egypt won the 1st vice president position with 23 votes.

Deen was elected President of the National Paralympics committee in 2019 and was endorsed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports who had Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie Opoku in Rabat to support his bid.