GOC President Extends Support to Black Bombers Ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has conveyed a message of encouragement to the Ghana National Boxing Team as they compete in Bangkok, Thailand for the World Qualifiers en route to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Acknowledging the challenges the boxers have faced, from Senegal to Italy and now Thailand, Mr. Mensah expressed confidence in their resilience and hard work, assuring them that their efforts will yield success.

He emphasized the importance of discipline, urging the boxers to respect their coaches and maintain focus on the qualification process. Mr. Mensah stressed that Ghana’s participation in the 2024 Olympic Games without boxing, a sport that has historically brought hope and glory to the nation, is unthinkable.

Addressing the technical team, Mr. Mensah advised strategic planning to ensure the Black Bombers achieve optimal results in their matches.

In a show of solidarity, the United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana (UBCAG) also extended their best wishes to Team Ghana. Vice President Lawrence Carl Lokko emphasized the team’s capabilities and encouraged them to approach each bout with determination.

Representing the media, Yours Truly also conveyed well-wishes to the Black Bombers, expressing hopes for success in Bangkok.

The seven-member team comprises six male boxers—Theo Allotey (Flyweight), Amadu Mohammed (Featherweight), Joseph Commey (Light Welterweight), Henry Malm (Light Middleweight), Jonathan Tetteh (Light Heavyweight), Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo (Super Heavyweight based in the UK)—and one female boxer, Onella Sathoud (Middleweight based in the USA).

The technical staff, led by Coach Dr. Ofori Asare, includes Vincent Akai Nettey and Elvis Robertson as assistants, Edward Kwabena Asante as Team Doctor, and Daniel Quartey as Physiotherapist.

Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, serves as the team leader as they pursue qualification for seven out of the 51 available slots.