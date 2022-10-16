GOC President Extols African Tennis Administrators

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC,. Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has commended African Tennis Administrators and Technical Officers for their commitment, dedication and hard work which has resulted in the discovery of many top players across the continent.

He mentioned Ons Jabuer, Angella Okutoyi, Sandra Samir and others whose successful careers have been guided by the able Administrators and Coaches.

Addressing delegates at the Annual General Meeting of the Confederation of African Tennis at the Accra City Hotel, he welcomed them to the hospitable country, and wished them a fruitful and memorable AGM in Ghana.

He said Tennis is lesser known sport in Ghana because it is least financed and called for more investment into the sport.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah decorated the President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), David Haggerty, who was at the AGM as a special guest and the President of the CAT, Tarak Cherif as Honorary members of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Other Executive Members of the ITF and CAT are in Accra as guests at the 2022 Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Gala Dinner and Awards Night and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This is the first time Ghana is hosting delegates from fifty-two (52) national associations of the Confederation of African Tennis.

President of the Ghana Tennis Federation Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah said Ghana is delighted to host this very important event on the international calendar.

“It is good for positioning Ghana tennis at the centre of policy making for the sport on the continent. the participation of the ITF President also gives Africa a platform to make a case for bigger opportunities not only for players but competitive platforms and development programmes.”he expressed.