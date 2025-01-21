GOC President Lauds Boxing Ghana Awards for Motivating Athletes

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has praised the organisers of the third annual Boxing Ghana Awards, which took place last Saturday at the Idrowhyt Events Centre in Dansoman.

He described the initiative as highly commendable, noting that such events are essential for motivating boxers and encouraging them to perform at their best.

Known in his traditional role as Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira 1, the development chief of the Ga State, Mr. Nunoo Mensah congratulated all nominees and winners of the evening, expressing his satisfaction with the success of the awards. He also highlighted the modern and inclusive approach used for the nominations, which were conducted online through social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. The GOC President expressed hope that these platforms are being used in a positive and constructive manner to promote the sport and its athletes.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah specifically commended Joseph Commey, who won the prestigious Boxing Personality of the Year award. Commey, a standout athlete in Ghanaian boxing, had an impressive career trajectory over the past few years. He represented Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he made it to the final but had to settle for silver after falling ill before the final match. However, Commey redeemed himself with a gold medal at the 2023 African Games and further added to his accolades by winning the UBO Africa Lightweight Championship title. His remarkable achievements earned him a nomination for the upcoming Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, which will be held this Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Nii Dr. Adotey Dzata 1, a former President of Ghana Kickboxing and Sakaman Mankralo, who also attended the event, urged the boxers in attendance to intensify their training. He emphasized that the road to world titles requires unwavering dedication and hard work. He encouraged the boxers not to rest on their laurels but to continue pushing themselves to achieve even greater success on the global stage.

The event was a celebration of the hard work, dedication, and success of Ghana’s boxing community, and with continued support, it is expected to inspire even greater accomplishments in the years to come.