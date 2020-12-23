Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has advised featherweight boxer, Samuel Takyi to be focused on his mission to win an Olympic Gold medal for Ghana.

At a special meeting with the budding boxer to celebrate his 20th birthday, the President showered him with some gifts for the yuletide and urged him to train harder than ever so that he can make himself, his family and the nation proud.

Samuel Takyi aka ‘Ring Warrior’ defeated the African number one Morocco and two from Uganda at the Olympic Qualifier in Dakar, Senegal which was his first trip outside Ghana and he exceled.

Though he was unknown and not rated, he surprised all with his marvelous talent and won the bronze to qualify to Tokyo after losing to the African number 4 from Zambia, in the semi finals.

He expressed that he has learnt a lot in the international amateur system, and hopes to beat every opposition to grab the ultimate in his next tournament.

“I am maturing and learning a lot from my coaches and people who advise me like the GOC President. I am very happy on my birthday, and glad to celebrate with him. I am going for the ultimate in Tokyo, which is the gold” he said.

Mt. Ben Nunoo Mensah hinted that preparation is key and important in addition to the zeal to win. He promised that efforts are being made for the Black Bombers to train in Cuba before the 2020 Olympic Games.

He tipped the boxers and weight lifters as medal prospects for Ghana.