SIREM sports, a sports and events management company has been organizing series of webinar meeting since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The next meeting is on Friday 28th August, 2020 and featuring is the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah.

The topic to be discussed is – the impact of of the African Games on the development of Africa’s sports movement.

Speakers include Matlohang Moiloa-Ramoqopo, 3rd vice president of ANOCA also President of Lesotho NOC, Penalva Cezar Secretary General and CEO of NOC of Mozambique, Beatrice Ayikoru council member of World Athletics and Vice President of Uganda Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah President of Ghana Olympic Committee and executive board member of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation and Yann Craven, former CEO of the first African Beach Games, Sal 2019.

Exciting radio presenter, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo of Citi Fm sports fame, is the moderator.

The webinar is being organized by SIREM SPORTS managed by Mouhamadou Mustapha Sall,

The date is Friday 28th august, 2020, at 10 hours 30 minutes in Dakar, Senegal, but live online. Never Miss.