GOC Salutes New President Of Rugby Africa

The Olympic Movement in Ghana led by its President Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has hailed the newly elected President of Rugby on the African continent.

Mr Herbert Mensah, a former Chairman of the Media /Communications Committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), was expected to win the elections and he did so in some spectacular style.

Mr Mensah who is also a former President of the Ghana Rugby Union, swept to a landslide victory during the 15th General Assembly of Rugby Africa in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former Asante Kotoko CEO won with 30 votes, against his main contender, George Owuo from Uganda, who got one vote.

President of the Ghana Olympic family, Ben Nunoo Mensah, said the entire sports fraternity of Ghana and abroard members of the GOC are very proud of Herbert Mensah’s achievement by winning the highest position at Rugby Africa.

“On behalf of the Ghana Olympic Committee, board and sports federations in Ghana we hail your hard work, dedication and commitment to sports, especially Rugby. It is our fervent desire that you will distinguish yourself in your new position to promote and project Ghana, as well as develop Rugby to the best and highest standard all over the continent of Africa and beyond.”

“The GOC believes in your capacity and capabilities as well as your passion in developing the youth. We know you are a great inspiration and motivation to many people and pray for more wisdom and God’s guidance to excel in the new position “.

The GOC President expressed his confidence in Mr. Herbert Mensah to bring on board new ideas and innovation to Rugby Africa.

Mr Mensah thus replaces the outgoing Rugby Africa President from Tunisia Khalid Babou.

“The GOC acknowledges Herbert Mensah as a driving force for the growth and development of Rugby in Ghana.

In addition, the new President of Rugby Africa has also contributed to the sport’s progress in West Africa thanks to his vast business network, leadership style and immense experience in sports administration.

GOC COMMUNICATIONS