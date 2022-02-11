GOC secures new trainer for sole athlete

The Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Lawyer Mohammed Sahnoon, has confirmed to GOC Communications that efforts are all but concluded to secure a new trainer for Ghana’s sole athlete at the 2022 Bejieng Winter Olympics.

Mr Sahnoon who also doubles up as acting Chef de Maison for Team Ghana, has explained that Ghanaian skiier Carlos Maeder was without a trainer since his Austrian coach Marc Gehrig could not make it to Beijing.

“We have negotiated for a substitute physio as an immediate replacement to assist the athlete ahead of his first event at the weekend”.

Ghana’s Flag bearer Carlos Maeder will have trainer Timothy Allardyce with him before he competes in the Men’s Giant Slalom event to open his Winter Games participation on Sunday 13th February 2022 at 10:30 local time which will be 3:30 AM in Ghana.

The GOC had to quickly put in place plan B in collaboration with Games organisers and the athlete to avoid a potential crisis.

Maeder initially trained with assistance of the IOC technical team on the ground as the GOC engaged and concluded arrangements with Beijing 2022 as a matter of urgency in securing accreditation for the physio.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure the athlete has a successful participation at these Games”

Ghana’s Chef de Maison added that there was no cause for alarm as all the necessary processes and protocols are being followed.

Source: GOC COMMUNICATIONS