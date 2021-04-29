Ghana-Olympic-Committee

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has expressed appreciation to the National Sports Authority (NSA) for their support during the organization of their elections.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah, who led a delegation of GOC officials to pay a courtesy call on the NSA said, the visit was to expresses appreciation to the Authority for supporting the Committee to successfully conduct their electoral congress to elect new officers for another term of four years and to introduce the newly elected executive members to Professor Peter Twumasi the Director-General of NSA.

The meeting also discussed other pertinent issues including the participation of Ghana in the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The President used the occasion to formally invite the Director-General of the NSA Prof. Peter O. Twumasi to attend their Board meetings to enhance the relationship between the NOC and NSA.

Prof. Twumasi assured GOC of the Authority’s undiluted support in diverse ways to sustain the existing relationship.

He wished the new Executive Committee a successful term.

Other officers present at the meeting were Mr. Isaac Abogye Duah, President of Ghana Tennis Association who is the Deputy Treasurer, Mrs. Delphina Quaye, Vice President of Ghana Swimming Association, a board member, and Mr. Albert Papa Asante, NSA’s Head of HR Department.

