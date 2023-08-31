GOC to visit National Boxing Teams at training camp

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Chef D’Mission; Mr. Isaac Dua and other high ranking members of the Ghana Olympic Committee, will pay a special visit to the camp of the National Boxing Team Black Bombers & Hitters at their residential camping base, Trust Sports Emporium at Mudor, Accra.

The officials will witness the team’s preparation towards the upcoming Africa Olympic Boxing Qualifiers scheduled for Dakar-Senegal from 9th to 15th September, 2023.

The team is handled by coach Dr. Ofori Asare assisted by Vincent Akai Nettey and others.

The President and Executives of the GBF will be present on Thursday, 31st August, 2023 at 10:00am

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) invites the sport media outlets for a special coverage.