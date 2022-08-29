GOC Youth Coordinator Commends Ghana Armwrestling Federation For Organizing Exciting Kids Competition

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has congratulated Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation who doubles as the President of Africa and Ghana Armwrestling for the successful staging of the HD+ Kids competition which took place over the weekend at the Teachers Hall in Accra.

He said finding some sports for the kids to do has been a problem as not everyone can play football or box or run.

“Our kids have different talents and skills, so we must try to identify where they are very good so that we can develop them to become top stars “he told Yours Truly after the event.

Mr Williams who was invited as a special guest said the Armwrestling Federation of Ghana is working very hard and they deserve to be supported by corporate Ghana.

He expressed that the future is the children and getting them involved in the development and promotion of the sport is very encouraging.

According to the keen sports enthusiast and organizer, Ghana must train more strong kids to take over from the aging champions.

He noted that as Ghana plans to host the 13th African Games, the nation must not only host, but win many medals to be among the top five nations.

He also thanked the media for supporting the least financed sports Federations.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championships attracted a lot of children from different schools and it was very exciting as all of them wanted to play.

The next competitions will be held in Takoradi and Kumasi before the final in Accra.

Mr. Osei Asibey who is a sports journalist and marketing consultant as well as General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) said there will be more events as they prepare for the African Games 2023 and other Championships.

He announced that the best kid Armwrestler will travel to Turkey to watch the World Championship.

Also present at the event was Mr. Hayye Yartey, President of the Ghana Bodybuilding Association and Chairman of the Communications Committee of the GOC and Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Vice President of the Ghana Armwrestling who is also President of West Africa Armwrestling.