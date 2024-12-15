Bulldog Claims God’s Wrath Struck NPP in December 7 Polls

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bulldog, has made a controversial statement claiming that God’s wrath descended upon the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during Ghana’s December 7 elections.

He believes the party was punished for its poor governance despite being granted ample resources to lead the country effectively.

Speaking on United Television’s United Showbiz, Bulldog asserted that the ruling government could not escape divine retribution, regardless of the efforts made during the election campaign to maintain power. “God was angry with the NPP. The governance of the country was not the best,” Bulldog said, citing various missteps during the administration’s tenure.

Bulldog also pointed to the state of the country’s water bodies, which he believes were damaged by the government’s actions and played a role in the divine punishment. He added, “The water bodies were angry they had destroyed them and wanted to punish them.” He went on to claim that the election results, particularly in the Ashanti Region, were a clear reflection of divine intervention. “The kind of things that went on in the Ashanti Region, we shouldn’t have got the percentage we got in that region.”

Further, Bulldog indicated that the election outcomes were a sign that the country and its people had rejected the ruling party. “If the universe and the environment have rejected you, there is nothing you can do about it,” he concluded, suggesting that the results were inevitable.

On the issue of violence during the elections, Bulldog acknowledged the tragedies but emphasized that losing one’s life over politics was not worth it. He urged the public to move beyond such violence, underscoring the importance of peace and the value of human life above all.