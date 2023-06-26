God Bless Me To Be a Blessing To Ghana As President – Joe Ghartey

The flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Joe Ghartey, has observed that his desire to lead Ghana as President is not for personal gain but rather to be a blessing to Ghanaians, especially ordinary men, women and youth from all over the country.

The long-standing Essikado-Ketan Constituency Member of Parliament said this after filing his nomination form on Saturday, June 24, 2023, to contest the Presidential primaries of the NPP.

Addressing thousands of supporters at the party headquarters in Accra, the experienced politician and lawyer said politics is not about what one will get but rather about what one can do for humanity.

Hon. Ghartey, a man who is well known for his compassion and kindness, says leadership should be about “blessing people so God can bless you.”

He said he was not desperate to become the next President of Ghana but

noted that if it’s the will of God, he will be the next President of Ghana.

“If it’s God’s will I will be the president of Ghana. I will not force things,” says Hon. Ghartey, a devoted Christian and a man who sees selfless service to mankind and God as a noble cause.

*Thousands of enthusiastic supporters storm NPP headquarters*

The national headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to a complete standstill on Saturday, June 24, 2023, as Hon. Joe Ghartey, turned up to file his nomination form to contest the elephant party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

Hon. Ghartey arrived at the Asylum Down headquarters of NPP in the company of his family and well-wishers including his wife and seasoned lawyer, Efua Ghartey.

Thousands of enthusiastic Party supporters from across the various constituencies and 16 regions of Ghana besieged the NPP headquarters to lend their support to Hon. Ghartey, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Amid singing, dancing and drumming, the NPP members and supporters from all walks of life showed their unflinching support for Hon. Ghartey, the ‘People’s President”.

Addressing his supporters shortly after submitting his nomination forms, the experienced politician and legal luminary, Hon. Ghartey shared his vision for the party and indeed Ghana.

According to him, together, his Government and Ghanaians, will transform Ghana.

He says “We together, will transform this nation, we will take this nation to the next level,” to which a lot of supporters were heard saying in response “we believe you [Joe Ghartey].

He was brief with his speech but very straight to the point.