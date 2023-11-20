God can turn things around – Christians encouraged

Reverend John Ngmalbini Kidisil, General Overseer of Dominating Power Ministry, Tamale has admonished Christians to anticipate God’s divine intervention despite challenges.

He said God was capable of changing any challenging situation in a believer’s life if they remained faithful and trust in His judgements.

He said, “As the year is gradually coming to an end, you may be wondering how certain dreams are going to be fulfilled but trust God for His divine intervention.”

Reverend Kidisil, win sermon to his congregation urged them to wholeheartedly believe in the promises of God to see its manifestation.

He emphasised that God does not operate outside of His words and promises, adding Christians must endeavour to always demonstrate absolute obedience to the voice of God.

He added that most of the challenges confronting Christians today were as result of their inability to see God as being able to rescue them from all of life’s tribulations.

He charged them to forsake their belief in earthly things and to prioritise putting their hopes on things, which were above and eternal.