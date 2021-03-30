Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has urged all God’s creations (people) to use their hands and energies to fulfill the assignments for which they are created into the world.

According to him, it is never true that God created man only to worship Him here on earth, but that there is an assignment for each and every one to fulfill and accomplish.

“Look, there are thousands of Angels to worship God. God did not create you to worship him alone, He has a purpose for you and it is your duty to accomplish that,” he said.

Speaking on Angel fm’s Anopa BofoƆ program to day, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said anytime people bring attention to themselves, they begin to recognize their purpose in life.

He explained that the just as the work John the Baptist was to introduce the Christ; In John 1 vs 29 and 35, so has each and every one has a duty/work on earth.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said, Gos has and does something unique for His people every season and this month of April is going to be not going to be April Fool but “April Wise, April Success, April Breakthrough and April Prosperity. Because, the Bible says God never leave himself without witness. Whatever God releases every month stays.”

He averred that the anointing God gave to Priests and others in the past is still in the system looking for people with the ability to utilize it to the benefit of mankind.

He noted that whoever allows himself during this month of April, God will use him for something great because what God gave them is still there in the month from the realms of the spirit.

The man of God also indicated that this month God is going to use us to finish our enemies and those who stand against us just as Jesus did with Judas.

He said after Palm Sunday, Jesus finished Judas before he finished Him (Jesus) explaining that in Luke 22 vs 1 – 5 “Now the Festival of Unleavened Bread, called the Passover, was approaching, and the chief priests and the teachers of the law were looking for some way to get rid of Jesus, for they were afraid of the people. Then Satan entered Judas, called Iscariot, one of the Twelve. And Judas went to the chief priests and the officers of the temple guard and discussed with them how he might betray Jesus. They were delighted and agreed to give him money.”

“How did Satan entered Judas?” he asked, and said that is the saying of the Bible, but this saying has a deeper meaning.

According to him, it beats one’s imagination to see how Satan can enter Judas who is so close to Jesus Christ.

In John 13 vs 1 and 2 “It was just before the Passover Festival. Jesus knew that the hour had come for him to leave this world and go to the Father. Having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end. The evening meal was in progress, and the devil had already prompted Judas, the son of Simon Iscariot, to betray Jesus,” Apostle Francis Amoako Atta said, Judas had already conceived the idea by this scripture and so can people conceive ideas or something it they would come to pass.

He also explained the Scriptures in John 13 vs 18 – 26, saying that Satan was able to enter Judas because there were some directions performed by Jesus Christ.

According to him, when Jesus told His disciples that one of them was going to betray Him and His disciples asked Him who that person could be, “ Jesus answered, “It is the one to whom I will give this piece of bread when I have dipped it in the dish.” Then, dipping the piece of bread, he gave it to Judas, the son of Simon Iscariot. As soon as Judas took the bread, Satan entered into him.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Atta however asked, what did Jesus Christ dip the bread into?

He said Jesus finished Judas when He dipped the bread into salt water He had prepared and given to Judas.

“That was when Jesus finished Judas. He finished Judas before He (Judas) finished Him,” he said.

Direction:

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah gave prophetic directions for the Month of April and asked that people prepare salt water and dipped bread (tea bread) into it and speak over it (casting away all the evil plans on the lives) and throw the bread away.

He said just as Jesus Christ dipped bread into salt water and gave it to Judas, so shall we throw our enemies (Judas) away, and that until we throw our Judas away, we cannot see our breakthrough.

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA