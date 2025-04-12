Former economic advisor and current MP for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has called for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be given full control of the government so that his innovative ideas can further transform the nation.

In a recent social media post, Dr. Boako expressed his belief that Bawumia, renowned for introducing pioneering policies during his tenure as vice president, is uniquely positioned to lead Ghana into a new era of development. He noted that the innovation in using drones for transporting blood samples across London—a technology that the country has relied on for the past eight years—illustrates Bawumia’s forward-thinking approach.

Dr. Boako praised his boss for being ahead of his time, emphasizing that the former vice president’s visionary leadership was evident both during his period in government and now in his continued role as an influential public figure. He urged that granting Bawumia full control in the future would allow his ingenuity to benefit the entire nation, adding that such a move would unleash transformative ideas for economic growth and improved public services.

This fervent endorsement comes at a time when technological innovations are shaping modern governance and public administration.

The success of drone-based logistics in London serves as a tangible example of how high-tech solutions can enhance efficiency and effectiveness in critical sectors such as healthcare. Dr. Boako’s remarks highlight the growing expectation among some political circles that visionary leadership, rooted in innovation and practical problem-solving, is key to addressing Ghana’s contemporary challenges.

The call for Bawumia’s full authority also reflects broader debates on the future direction of Ghana’s government.

Proponents argue that consolidating leadership under a figure known for his practical ideas could accelerate economic reforms and public service improvements. Critics, however, caution against concentrating power too heavily. Nonetheless, Dr. Boako’s appeal underscores a desire among his supporters for a leadership style that prioritizes forward-thinking policies and tangible results.

The discussion around leadership and innovation is not new in Ghana’s political landscape. Over recent years, several initiatives, including digitalization efforts and reforms in sectors such as finance and infrastructure, have been attributed to the strategic vision of Dr. Bawumia.

The momentum generated by these policies is seen as a blueprint for how innovative governance can yield significant benefits for the public. As Ghana continues to navigate complex economic and social challenges, calls like Dr. Boako’s emphasize the need for leaders who combine visionary ideas with practical implementation to foster sustainable development.