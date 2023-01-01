God will deliver us in times of difficulties – Rev. Ayim

The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Pastor in charge of the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian church, has urged Christians to maintain faith in Jesus Christ in the year 2023, saying “God will deliver us in times of difficulties.”

He said even though the new year promised us abundance, fruitfulness, victory and all the good promises in the Bible, there may also be anticipated challenges.

“There will be unfamiliar moments, difficult moments and unforeseen times but there is an unflinching trust that God will be with us,” he said.

Rev. Ayim was preaching on the New Year’s Day service on the theme: “Rejoice, the Lord delivers.”

He said: “I am assuring you that it will be well with you.

The church was filled with some of the members sitting on the fringes even though they also attended a watch night service on the 31st of December.

Members of the church, most of the clad in white attire, used the occasion to offer a special thanksgiving offering to God for protecting and keeping them through the year 2022.