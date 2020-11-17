The Godfred Donsah Foundation has launched a new website to provide the pathway and online opportunities for young people to unearth and build on their football talents.

Donsah,a Ghanaian international who plays for the Italian Bologna FC side, established the charity foundation in Sunyani, to offer youth counselling, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and employable skills training particularly for vulnerable young people.

A statement signed by Mr Christopher Forsyth, Head of the Media Team of the foundation and copied to the Ghana NewsAgency (GNA) in Sunyani indicated that “the new website is creative, interactive andprovides better access to web pages”.

“Our goal with this new website is to provideour young people an easier way to learn about our programmes and activities andalso allow them to browse information based on their own choice on the serviceswe offer to help them unearth and build on their talents”.