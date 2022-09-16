Godfrey Mensah-Yaw appointed as Commercial Manager for RBFG

Roll Ball Federation Ghana (RBFG) has appointed Mr. Godfrey Mensah-Yaw as the Brands and Commercial Manager starting from October 1.

A statement signed by M. Clenard Bawa Adayina President of the RBFG and copied to the GNA Sports said, “Mr Godfrey Mensah-Yaw Jnr is a professional marketer with over 14 years of corporate experience of which eight years has been in strategic roles including supervision of teams across Ghana”.

It said Mr. Mensah-Yaw has been very successful at providing cutting-edge leadership to cross-functional teams with sound expertise in brand building, revenue generation, marketing and sales, business development, commercial operations, stakeholder engagement and forging strategic partnerships.

It said from the background in managing brands and marketing, Godfrey will help position the federation to achieve its sporting and economic goal.