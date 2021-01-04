Mr Saviour Fiawoo, Elder of the Church of Christ, Ho Central has said God’s grace is baseless without mankind’s labour and admonished Christians to work under the grace to be useful in 2021.

He said when “one does not work diligently and persistently to continue to live in that grace, at the end he would not benefit from it.”

Mr Fiawoo said this during a sermon themed, “Committing to Living in God’s Grace 2021.”

He said that “grace is the source of all that one is, it requires all to labour abundantly and all to submit and thank grace in all things.”

Mr Fiawoo said, “To achieve success in 2021 by grace, Christians need to be disciplined and surround themselves with only quality people (OQP).”

He appealed to Christians to invest in prayer heavily to be able to scale-through the year with ease.