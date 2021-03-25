Minister designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their prayers and outpouring of love shown him during his ill-health.

“God’s hand is indeed, visible in my recovery. I thank all Ghanaians for offering intercessory prayers and fasting in my recovery,” he said.

He also thanked his wife for being a solid rock behind him during his ill-health.

Mr Ofori-Atta expressed the gratitude when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting on Thursday.

He also thank President Akufo-Addo for re-nominating him once again for the same portfolio in his second term in office.

He also thanked the leadership of Parliament for re-adjusting his vetting to enable him to seek medical treatment in USA.

Mr Ofori-Atta also thanked Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonus, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs for taking the responsibility to read the 2021 Budget and Economic Policy Statement in his absence.

He said since his return to Ghana, he had launched the 5.5 billion euros Europe Bond roadshow.