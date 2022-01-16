God’s promise remains unchanged; He’ll vindicate you in 2022

Mrs Rosemond Evans, Ordinand, Christ the King Anglican Church, Sakumono, says despite the ravages of COVID-19, God’s promise remained unchanged.

“Irrespective of your challenges, God will not keep silent in 2022, he will give you a new name and make his face shine before you this year,” she said.

In a homily on the Second Sunday of Epiphany, Ordinand Evans, called on Christians to put their individual situations into the hands of God as that test would result in testimonies to the Lord’s goodness and grace in their lives.

“God has saved the best for the year 2022. This year is your year to blossom with limitless blessings, so have faith,” she said.

She said despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a need for Christians to remain faithful because God would protect the country.

“Whatever the situation is, God will see us through this year and the things that we thought were impossible will be made possible; so be expectant of greater things in 2022,” she stressed.

Citing Isaiah 62:1, Ordinand Evans said, “God will not desert nor forsake you in 2022,” and charged Christians to have faith despite their seeming difficulties.