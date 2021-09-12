God’s riches guarantee sorrow-free life—Rev. Minister

The Reverend Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church says that wealth which comes from God is long-lasting and guarantee a sorrow-free life.

However, wealth gotten through dubious means and outside of God’s Kingdom principles only lead to many sorrows and regrets later on.

“Riches that are derived through foul means are simply transient earthly riches which are only passing by and don’t last. Such riches are filled with insecurities because of the fear of losing them tomorrow. These kind of riches are temporal,” he said.

Rev Bempah gave the advicee on Sunday during a sermon on the theme: “Covenant Riches or Prosperity.”

He quoted from Proverbs‬ ‭10:22‬ saying, “The blessing of the Lord makes a person rich, and He adds no sorrow with it.”

Amongst the many benefits of God-given riches, Rev Bempah said were durable and ensured an ever increasing channel of wealth creation even to the next generations.

Also, God’s riches do not breed pride because the beneficiaries know that God is the original source of their wealth and not by dint of hardwork.

He mentioned that Tithing was one major principle that the Believer needed to apply in order to experience unending prosperity.

“Financial blessing is not a promise to claim through prayers. Instead, it is a covenant which is activated through practice.

“You don’t decrease by following God; you rather increase. If you are following God and decreasing, then you are definitely missing some important steps,” he said.

The Man of God encouraged the Congregation not to allow their struggles weaken their faith but to continue enjoying the “little” blessings they experienced daily.

“If it is not yet your time, be patient and allow God to increase you from glory to glory. What matters to Him most is your heart and unwavering loyalty. If you can give God your heart, there’s nothing He can’t give you in return,” he added.