Godwin Alabi wins Series Five Table Tennis competition

Godwin Alabi has become the new champion of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Series Five Competition played at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

He dethroned James Marfo by 3-0 in the finals to win the competition.

Francis Antwi and Aboagye Christian placed third and fourth respectively.

In the female category, winner of the Series Four competition, Cynthia Kwabi defeated Baidoo Austina on 3-1 for the first place while Frema Cecelia and Aom-Amankwaa Eva won the third and fourth place respectively.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said, “last two weeks we played the African Championship, but I lost the competition because preparation towards the tournament wasn’t enough for me”.

He said, “I always tell myself that with training and determination I can become a champion both locally and internationally”.

He added that, “today, my plan for the game worked for me perfectly because Marfo has been a tougher opponent for me, in the Series two he defeated me 3-0 in the finals to win, so today I said to myself that I won’t let it happen”.

Kwabi said, “I thank God almighty for giving me the power to keep on doing my best, my win didn’t come easy but through hard working and with the help of my coach I was able to make it again today”.

She said, “From the just ended African Championship I really did well, so I keep on the shape, I keep on training because I know that there are other matches which I have to play”.