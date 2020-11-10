Godwin Frimpong a professional bodybuilding and gym instructor, has been adjudged the 2020 Next Level Man Ghana Champion by beating off stiff opposition from Lightweight and Middleweight Category winners, Michael Otu Abakah and Derrick Marley.

The defending champion exhibited much skills and experience to defended his title.

He would represent Ghana at the next Arnold Classics in South Africa. He was also given a trophy, medal, certificate, cash and products from sponsors.

Frimpong also won the Heavyweight Category at the Competition, whilst Issaka Babil won the overall Men’s Physique trophy while Derrick Marley taking home the Middleweight Category in this year’s Competition, with Michael Otu Abakah winning the Lightweight Category.

Babil also got the Men’s Physique (Above 176cm), with Daniel Acheampong grabbing the Men’s Physique (Below 176cm).

Vanessa Kolekie took the Female Bikini contest. She became the first female to win it twice after lifting the trophy in the 2019 edition of the Man Ghana Competition.