GoGetDem Wheelchair Racing Team Aims for Gold at OCC Marathon in South Africa

The GoGetDem Wheelchair Racing Club, a Ghanaian para-sports charity, is gearing up for its eighth consecutive appearance at the OCC Marathon in South Africa, set to take place from March 12 to 15, 2025.

The team will depart from Ghana on March 11, 2025, with a clear mission: to defend their titles and bring home more medals.

The Ghanaian squad boasts a lineup of accomplished athletes, including three-time Paralympian Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, who will defend his gold medal in the 42-kilometer race. Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo, last year’s 42-kilometer champion, is also aiming for another gold. Emmanuel Kwaku Gyasi, the reigning 21-kilometer gold medalist, will return to defend his title, while newcomer Sulley Seidu Sagbarigu will make his debut in the 21-kilometer event. Fatimatu Moro, the team’s sole female representative, will compete in the 10-kilometer wheelchair race, adding to the team’s diverse and formidable roster.

During a media briefing at the Accra Sports Stadium, where the team is currently training, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe emphasized their determination to succeed. “We are not participating merely to make up numbers, but to win medals, just as we did last year,” he declared. His words reflect the team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and their desire to make Ghana proud on the international stage.

Empowering Through Para-Sports

The GoGetDem Wheelchair Racing Club, founded by Nkegbe, is more than just a team—it’s a movement dedicated to empowering young individuals with physical disabilities. The club identifies and nurtures hidden talents, providing opportunities for these athletes to develop their skills and represent Ghana in international competitions. Through para-sports, the club aims to create a platform for individuals with disabilities to showcase their abilities, raise the Ghanaian flag high, and take pride in their accomplishments.

Nkegbe, a three-time Paralympian, established the club to give back to the younger generation and inspire others to overcome challenges. “I want to be recognized not just for my achievements, but for the positive impact I can have on the lives of others,” he said.

The GoGetDem team has consistently demonstrated its prowess at the OCC Marathon, earning medals and accolades year after year. Their participation in the 2025 event is a testament to their resilience, dedication, and passion for para-sports. As they prepare to compete in South Africa, the team carries the hopes and dreams of countless Ghanaians, particularly those in the disability community.

The OCC Marathon is not just a race for the GoGetDem team—it’s an opportunity to inspire, empower, and prove that with determination and support, anything is possible. As they aim for gold once again, the team continues to champion the cause of inclusivity and excellence in para-sports, both in Ghana and beyond.

Ghana will be watching and cheering as the GoGetDem Wheelchair Racing Club takes on the world in South Africa, ready to make history and bring home more medals.