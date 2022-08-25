GoGMI says youth have significant roles to play in blue economy

Ms. Stephanie Schandorf, the Associate Director of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute (GoGMI) has stated that young people have a significant role to play in the blue economy and must, therefore, venture into the sector.

She said those with accounting, psychology, information technology, and marketing backgrounds could still play significant roles in the vast and dynamic industry.

Ms Schandorf was speaking at a forum on the United Nations (UN) Ocean Decade Action, which, this year largely focused on technology and the use of scientific data which aligns with the qualities of today’s youth.

She said having a background in seafaring or maritime transport was not a prerequisite to participate meaningfully in the blue economy. “The blue economy concept in itself goes beyond the mere recognition of the exploitation of the resource wealth of the oceans to a need to sustainably exploit these resources, and preserve ocean health and ecosystems,” she said.

She said that was where youth played a crucial role, adding that in terms of ocean advocacy and activism, the youth was needed more as they have a planet that was really theirs to run and inherit.

She said they could harness technology and innovation for maritime transport and toward elements of maritime and cyber security that was becoming prominent.

Ms Schandorf expressed anticipation that the youth would be at the fore of driving innovative solutions to address cyber security issues in the maritime sector.

She said to whip up the interest of the youth in the sector, and build their capacity, GoGMI was rolling out its Blue Mentorship Programme and therefore urged young people to contact the institute to receive the necessary grooming and assistance.

Mr Lawrence Dogli, Programmes Coordinator at GoGMI, on his part said the youth with their knowledge in digitalization and technology could bring a lot of change in the blue economy.

Mr Dogli said “the youth are more digitized, innovative, and diverse. They understand how to use data, digital platforms to come up with solutions that can address contemporary issues that the ocean faces. It is about time we leverage on these qualities of the youth.”