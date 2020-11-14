GOIL Company Limited has been adjudged the Oil Marketing Company of the year; whiles GOIL Burma Camp Service Station was also decorated as the Petroleum Retailer/Dealer of the year at the 7th Ghana Oil and Gas Awards ceremony.

GOIL, which is the foremost indigenous Oil Marketing giant, on the third consecutive year has been decorated as the marketing company which affirms its posture and operation as the leading company in the downstream sector, Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, GOIL Managing Director told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the award.

Mr Osei-Prempeh who is also the GOIL Group Chief Executive Officer was also adjudged the ‘CEO of the year’ for the downstream Petroleum sector for creating partnerships with allied sectors to expand and diversify the company’s operations as well as playing a key role in building on the best business practices in the industry.

Reacting to the awards, Mr Osei-Prempeh, noted that GOIL will continue to serve the interest of all Ghanaians and provide quality products to the satisfaction of all customers.

He assured the public that GOIL will not relent in its efforts in providing the best of service.

Mr Osei-Prempeh said GOIL would continue to pragmatically with prudent management competency dominate the downstream oil industry to ensure that Ghanaian oil marketing companies controlled the industry.

He said through the GOENERGY Company Limited, which is a Bulk Oil Distribution Company (BDC) set up by GOIL has consistently ensured availability and stability of fuel supply in the country.

The GOIL Group CEO said through GOIL BDC–GOENERGY in collaboration with Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), “we have worked towards the improvement of fuel supply in Ghana.

“We are focused on the vision to be a world-class provider of goods and services in the petroleum and other areas of the energy industry as our geographical spread places us first in terms of the distribution of petroleum products whilst our networks enable GOIL products to reach virtually all parts of the country.

“GOIL remains one of the forerunners in the state-owned enterprises sector and the petroleum industry in general”.

Mr Osei-Prempeh stressed that as part of the broader measures to ensure dominance in the downstream oil industry, “GOIL was strictly enforcing a national policy of maintenance of high standards at the forecourt of its over 400 stations across the country”.

He therefore assured the public that GOIL would continue the marketing of quality petroleum and other energy products and services in all its branches in an ethical, healthy, safe, and environmentally friendly and socially responsible manner.

He said GOIL would continue to produce and manufacture goods or provide services, which enhanced or supported the marketing, distribution and sale of the company’s products and services.

The annual awards night is one of the largest initiatives dedicated to championing excellence in the Oil and Gas Sector.

It also recognizes achievements from local and international Oil companies who are playing a defining role in advancing the sector.