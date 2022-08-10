GOIL Afienya Service Station commemorates second anniversary

GOIL Afienya Service Station has commemorated its second anniversary at the Afienya Toll Booth Service Station, Ningo-Prampram District with a renewed commitment to providing quality service to customers.

Mrs Rita Addo, GOIL Company Limited, Zonal Manager for Tema said GOIL customers received the royal service at all service stations across the country “as the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company we serve Ghana with authentic fuel and other petroleum products”.

She said at GOIL the customer was the center of operations in view of that staff had been trained consistently to focus on the customer as the centre of business, “at GOIL Filling Stations, we do not undercut, you pay for the required quantity, fuel is the best quality”.

Mrs Addo stated during the roll-up of activities to mark the second anniversary of the GOIL Afienya Filling Station.

She said as part of its commitment to ensuring the quality of the GOIL fuel and other petroleum products it has a modern Mobile Laboratory Van – a fully automated fuel quality tester that allowed fast and highly precise analysis of gasoline, petrol, diesel, and jet fuels directly in the field.

She explained that the Mobile Laboratory Van was also equipped with a high-speed, compact, and robust fuel analyser and particle counter to ensure that GOIL fuel products were of high quality always at the point of sale.

Features of the Fuel Analyser and Particle Counter include a Full-Colour Touch screen, Laser Controlled System, Full Spectrum PLS Analysis Using Superior Processing Power, and Thermoelectric Temperature Regulation of Filler, Density Meter and Cells among others to provide rapid test results.

She said “at GOIL we take our business seriously, the Mobile Laboratory can measure and monitor the quality of fuel products at the Filling Stations.

“This will ensure that throughout the process of sale of fuel product the quality is maintained which is key to ensure the fuel being delivered to customers continually meets specification,” he noted.

Mrs Addo said, “At GOIL customers’ satisfaction is our priority and, in an environment, where fuel contamination cannot be ruled out, the only solution is to continue to maintain the quality of your products through regular unannounced field test”.

She, therefore, urged the staff to continue to sell the right fuel and lubricants with the right quality and quantity, they should let their customers leave the station with a simile on their faces, and customers should continue to patronise the stations out of the jurisdiction.

As part of the activities to commemorate the second anniversary, the GOIL Afienya Service Station is organising free eye screening, medical checkups, and many more services for the people within the community.

Mr Yaw Asamoah, GOIL Quality Control Officer highlighted the need for customers to patronise GOIL Ron 95, as it had the strength and burns slowly and do not leave carbon deposit in the car which washes the engine, every fuel had it pulling strengthen, Ron 95 was the strengthen and the color differentiate.

“Every week we go to the loading company, pick samples, test and make sure the fuel send to the stations is the required standard by National Petroleum Authority,” he said.

Mr Asamoah said modern vehicles engine are written Ron 95, when the required Ron are not used, the car would not function at its optimum capacity, because too much sulfur in the fuel would overwork the car, forming pollution, and rust, but GOIL sells low sulfur at every station.