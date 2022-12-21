GOIL commended for is contribution to national development

Mr Samuel Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has lauded GOIL Plc for its immense contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The company had not only provided sustainable employment opportunities for many youth in the country to help solve some of the unemployment challenges, but had also undertaken various corporate social responsibility programmes, which had impacted positively on many Ghanaians.

Mr Osei Mensah was speaking at the launch of a new GOIL filling station at Ayigya in the Oforikrom Municipality in Kumasi.

The new station will provide easy access to quality fuel and efficient service to motorists in the area.

Mr Osei Mensah pointed out that the recent increases in the prices of petroleum products brought untold hardships to many Ghanaians, since it affected the prices of basic goods and services, especially food items.

The prices have, however, been reduced slightly and it was important for all stakeholders to work together to help further reduce the prices to bring some form of relief to the people.

The Minister praised GOIL for its quality service delivery and not compromising on the quality of its products and said that had helped it to be the market leader in the sector.

Mr Osei Mensah appealed to station attendants to be polite and serve with respect to attract more customers.

Mr Augustine Boateng, Head of Fuel and Marketing at GOIL Plc, said GOIL now had more than 400 service stations across the country.

He said the quality products of GOIL, which helped to prolong vehicle engines, had position the company firmly as the leader in fuel marketing in the country.

Mr, Boateng was hopeful that that the prices of fuel would further come down to bring relief to the people.

He also called on customers of the company to report any misconduct of fuel attendants to the managers of the station for prompt action.

Mr. Thomas Domfeh, Zonal Manager for Middle Belt, said the company was on course to expand in all areas of petroleum marketing.