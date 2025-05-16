GOIL Cuts Fuel Prices as Transport Fares Hold Steady

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has reduced fuel prices effective today, marking another decrease this year.

Petrol now sells at GHC 13.32 per litre (down 33 pesewas), diesel at GHC 13.91 (down 50 pesewas), and Super XP 95 at GHC 15.19 (down 22 pesewas). The price adjustment took effect at 6 AM today, with other oil marketing companies expected to follow.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies attributes the reduction to the cedi’s appreciation against major currencies and declining global crude oil prices. “These favorable market conditions allow us to pass savings to consumers,” a COMAC representative stated. However, transport operators have resisted fare reductions, arguing the price drop is insufficient to warrant changes.

COPEC has urged transport operators to adjust fares accordingly. “Consumers deserve relief from these consistent fuel price reductions,” a COPEC official noted. The situation highlights the ongoing tension between fuel costs and transportation pricing in Ghana’s economy.

This marks GOIL’s third fuel price reduction in 2025, reflecting Ghana’s improved currency stability and global oil market trends. Similar price adjustments occurred in 2022 when global crude prices fluctuated dramatically.