Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), a state owned oil and gas company, has opened two new service stations at Abrepokese and Abrepokuma in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The opening of the two facilities is part of efforts by the Company to extend its efficient services and quality products to Ghanaians and its customers in every part of the country.

Mr Augustine Boateng, Zonal Manager, Middle Belt, speaking at the commissioning of the facilities pledged the company’s resolve to ensure that every Ghanaian in every community had easy access to quality products and efficient services of the company.

He said the establishment of more GOIL filling Stations across the country had also provided employment opportunities to a good number of the youth in the beneficiary communities, who were trained to provide courteous services to customers.

Mr Boateng advised vehicle owners and users to service their vehicles regularly saying that was the only way to prevent road accidents.

He mentioned products such as Super XP RON 95 and Diesel XP as some of the quality products that drivers could rely on and use in their vehicles.

Mr Boateng urged drivers to make a New Year resolution to ensure that they maintained their vehicles with GOIL quality products to save lives.

Fuel and other GOIL souvenirs were distributed free of charge to some initial customers at the ceremony.