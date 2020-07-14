The Tema Zone of GOIL Ghana Limited has supported NNEKA Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation to reach out to communities in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region with coronavirus education.

The Company supported the NGO’s campaign for three days, engaging over 300 households in five communities, sharing thought engaging messages on the precautionary measures.

The coalition also gave out personal protection equipment, hand washing facilities, and supported the construction of tippy taps to help prevent the spread of viral pathogens.

Madam, Cecilia Fiaka, Founder of the NNEKA told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that GOIL Ghana helped to expand the campaign into more communities, and also made it possible to support more vulnerable persons through the period.

She said the rising spread rate of the virus placed huge responsibility on civil society organisations in the area of public education on the preventive protocols, and commended the oil firm for their support.

“As the numbers keep soaring and the deadly virus keeps inflicting pain and anguish, we retain the duty to keep the torch of sensitisation burning,” Madam Fiaka said.

The Afadzato South District Assembly also supported the campaign.

NNEKA Foundation has established Vocational and Entrepreneurial Pathway (VEP) training centres at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region and Ve-Agbome in the Afadzato South District to help empower livelihoods and ease the economic constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.

Multitudes of beneficiaries have received livelihood empowerment and economically viable skills including; batik designing, bead making, and the production of detergents, in addition to some psychological support since inception.

