Goil Reopens Refurbished Attiko Junction Station

Ghana’s leading oil marketing company, GOIL PLC has just out doored the refurbished fuel station at Attiko Junction around the Kaneshie-Odorkor stretch.

The refurbished fuel station is one of GOIL’s 438 stations countrywide, and consists of fuel dispensers, a lube bay and a complex that will house a restaurant and a convenience store.

The reopening ceremony was also an opportunity for GOIL’s team to interact with motorists and stakeholders of the fuel station.

The Managing Director and Group Chief Executive of GOIL, Kwame Osei Prempeh, explained that not only does GOIL provide quality products, but buying from GOIL is in the interest of Ghanaians.

“Ghana government has 78% in GOIL and the remaining shares are owned by 15,000 individual Ghanaians. Also, SSNIT also has shares in GOIL so if you buy from GOIL some of that money goes into your pension fund. We sell the best at the basic price, so if you move your car and you bypass GOIL and go to any other station, it means that, one, you do not like your car and two, you are not economical.”

This message was further echoed by the South Zonal Manager of GOIL, Helen Kyeremanteng.

“As we always say, if you want quality products, please drive to GOIL. We are the ones that sell quality products. Goil is the best, so drive through our filling stations and get the quality service,” she urged.