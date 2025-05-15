GOIL Reports Steady Q1 Performance Amid Strategic Investments

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has posted modest growth in its unaudited first-quarter financial results, with group revenue climbing to GH¢4.98 billion in March 2025 from GH¢4.75 billion in the same period last year.

The petroleum marketing firm maintained stable profitability despite rising operational costs and significant investments in subsidiary expansion.

The financial statements reveal a 4.7% year-on-year revenue increase, though gross profit marginally declined to GH¢202.9 million from GH¢203.2 million in Q1 2024. This squeeze reflects higher cost of sales, which grew 4.9% to GH¢4.77 billion. Notably, sundry income surged 73% to GH¢25.4 million, bolstering the bottom line.

“Our Q1 performance demonstrates resilience in a challenging operating environment,” said GOIL Finance Committee Chair Sylvester Kotey in the filing. The company reported earnings per share of GH¢0.086, up from GH¢0.082 in 2024, while net profit after tax reached GH¢33.6 million.

Strategic investments dominated the quarter, with GOIL committing GH¢104.7 million to fixed asset acquisitions and expanding its stake in African Bitumen Terminal Limited, a joint venture with Ivorian firm SMB. The energy giant now holds 60% equity in the bitumen production venture, valued at GH¢264.3 million.

Financial analysts note GOIL’s strengthened balance sheet, with total assets growing to GH¢5.05 billion. However, current liabilities remain elevated at GH¢3.76 billion, including GH¢357.7 million in bank overdrafts. The company generated GH¢475.9 million in operating cash flow, a 43% year-on-year improvement that signals robust core operations.

As Ghana’s petroleum sector faces pricing volatility and regulatory changes, GOIL’s diversified investments in bitumen production and financial services position it for long-term growth. The Q1 results suggest cautious optimism, though market observers will monitor how the company manages its debt profile amid expansion plans.