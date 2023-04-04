Goil Supports Appiatse with 200,000 Ghana Cedis

Ghana’s leading Oil Marketing Company, Goil PLC has responded to calls by government to public spirited organizations and individuals to lend support to the Appiatse Support Fund Committee. The company last week presented a cheque valued at 200 thousand Ghana Cedis to the fund. The amount is the company’s token contribution to help alleviate the plight of the victims and the community in general.

“It is in support of the work being done to alleviate the suffering of the people of Appiatse and to show everybody that Goil we are always there to support every sector of the Ghanaian economy for wherever our support is needed,” the Group CEO and Managing Director of Goil PLC, Kwame Osei Prempeh said.

Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee Dr. Joyce Aryee who received the cheque on behalf of the Committee said 62 Million Cedis has been raised so far. According to Dr. Joyce Aryee, the high cost of goods on the market coupled with inflation has increased the cost of rebuilding the community by the contractors.

She said the support comes in handy and it will allow for the timely payment of the contractors to allow for the speedy completion of the reconstruction of the community.

“Things are going on well and we are praying that by September-October quite a number of the buildings will be available for use. We are very grateful to Goil.”

She urged other public and private enterprises to follow the example of Goil.