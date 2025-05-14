GOIL Suspends Attendants Over Suspected Fuel Fraud

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has suspended two fuel attendants at its Kpong service station following allegations of fraudulent transactions.

The incident, which involved a driver from the Volta River Authority (VRA), was exposed after a social media post went viral, prompting an internal investigation.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attendants allegedly colluded with the VRA driver to manipulate a GOCard transaction, recording a higher fuel quantity than was actually dispensed. Such schemes, if confirmed, could allow the diversion of excess funds for personal gain. GOIL confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the employees had been suspended pending a full inquiry conducted in collaboration with VRA.

“GOIL treats the matter with the highest seriousness and will continue to maintain zero tolerance for actions that tarnish its brand image,” the company stated. The case highlights ongoing concerns about fraud at fuel stations, particularly involving drivers from public institutions and pump attendants. Similar schemes have previously distorted financial records and undermined trust in both state and private sector operations.

While digital payment systems like GOCards were introduced to improve transparency, this incident underscores persistent vulnerabilities in oversight. As Ghana’s leading indigenous oil marketer, GOIL has built its reputation on reliability, making swift action in such cases critical. However, broader industry measures including stricter real-time monitoring and stronger whistleblower protections may be necessary to prevent future abuses. The company’s response signals a commitment to accountability, but systemic solutions will require sustained effort beyond individual disciplinary actions.