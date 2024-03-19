Gokals Ani Limited Partners with ZEISS Vision: A New Era In Optics

As part of the effort to enhance the vision health of Ghanaians across the country, Gokals Ani Limited in collaboration with ZEISS Vision will be introducing cutting edge lenses to the local market.

The partnership forms part of the drive to enhance the eyesight of the citizenry in their quest to use much better lenses in their respective endeavours and ensure also that Ghanaians have access to premium- grade lenses that meets the highest standards of excellence in vision care.

According Gokals Ani Limited, the collaboration marks a significant milestone in the optics industry and bring to bear a new era of unparalleled vision solutions and an opportunity to address the vision needs of people.

“The collaboration has created a platform for the company in manufacturing capabilities and the supply of prescriptions (commonly known as Rx) and finish lenses from ZEISS will result in the highest quality lenses available across the country” Gokals Ani Limited noted.

ZEISS Vision offers an array of high-quality lenses design to cater for various visual needs and it includes ZEISS smarts life individual 3, ZEISS smart life digital lens, drive safe lenses, blue protect, photo fusion X and UVProtect technology to address to specific visual needs and provide superior optical performance.

The Business Manager for Gokals Ani Limited, Mr. Ashish Gokaldas said the collaboration with ZEISS will create new innovations and scale up research in the optical space in the country.

He said ZEISS stands out when it comes to issues on optical particularly lenses and continue also to have a competitive edge over other manufacturing companies across the globe.

Mr. Ludo Ploem, Business Development Manager, Vision Care Business Group said the company is not only in lenses manufacturing but deals in other related lenses like camera, microscope and Apple’s new vision device.

Gokals Ani limited and ZEISS Vision are poised to redefine the optical landscape in the country and will empower individuals with unparalleled vision solutions that meet the new demands for people seeking eye care solution.

