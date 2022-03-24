Gold and Mining Legend, Jason Otteson, Sets His Sights On “Noble Opportunities”

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jason Otteson has over two decades of experience in the precious metals and mining space. From trading Gold Bullion and Futures to extracting Gold from the Earth’s Crust, Otteson has demonstrated unique successes at many levels. As the CEO of Noble Mining, Inc. Jason is focusing on expanding Noble’s North American operations. Noble Mining is the managing partner in its Mammoth Valley Mine located North of Nome, Alaska and has other interests throughout California and the Northwestern United States. The focus of Noble Mining, Inc is mine consulting, mine investing, and bullion investing.

“Noble Mining has been a platform to provide capital, experience and wisdom into an industry that I have committed so much of my life to mastering,” Stated Noble CEO, Jason Otteson. “I believe the winning formula to all opportunities is Quality Geology, Quality People, and Quality Intentions,” Otteson added, “There are so many opportunities here in the United States that have never been exploited. It is so critical during these uncertain geo-political times that we do everything that we can as a country to secure our future. These are the Noble Opportunities of our future.”

ABOUT JASON OTTESON

With over 28 years of business experience, Mr. Otteson is a seasoned executive with demonstrated success in business development, operational execution, international commerce, fundraising, strategic financing, and marketing through various industries such as precious metals, licensed sports products, distribution, real estate, TV entertainment production and medical technologies, the culmination of which has led to high level transactional experience in mergers, acquisitions, and public offerings. To Mr. Otteson, the precious metals industry is more than another business; he sees this as a stable harbor for himself, family, friends and clients in this current economic storm.

Mr. Otteson was featured on the second and third seasons of the Discovery Channel show, “Gold Rush.” Mr. Otteson is the founder of Noble Mining, Inc., an Austin, Texas based company that advises its clients on navigating investments in the mining and precious metals industry. Prior to founding Noble Mining, he was a leader of a large precious metals investment firm. Previously, Mr. Otteson was the CEO of Sportan United Industries, Inc., where he led the firm through an IPO and a successful acquisition. Mr. Otteson is an entrepreneur at heart and has broad expertise with several companies across various industries. Mr. Otteson has founded Momentous, (a College Adventure Ministry) https://www.momentous.world. Mr. Otteson is a founding partner in Austin Entertainment Ventures which is a full-service entertainment company.

Mr. Otteson served as a director and CEO of Ensurge, Inc. (OTC: ESGI,) a publicly traded mineral exploration and development company in Guyana, South America. Otteson continues to offer his support and expertise to help advance Ensurge.

Mr. Otteson is a member of: National Eagle and Angels, American Management Association, American Marketing Association, RNC, NRA, Safari Club International, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, CCA, North American Hunting Club, Christian Sportsmen’s Fellowship, SFASU Alumni, and a Life Loyal Sigma Chi. Mr. Otteson also volunteers his time to area Young Life Committee. Mr. Otteson received his Bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Marketing and Finance in 1996.

Noble Mining, Inc is based in Austin, Texas.

Contacts

Noble Mining, Inc.



Jason Otteson



info@NobleMining.com

http://www.noblemining.com/