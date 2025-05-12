Gold Board CEO Summoned Over Controversial Cash Handoff to Evangelist Agradaa

Ghana’s Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has called for an immediate explanation from Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi after a viral video showed him handing an undisclosed sum of money – believed to be in U.S. dollars – to controversial evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Multiple sources at Jubilee House confirmed the summons came as the footage sparked widespread public outrage and ethical concerns. The video captures what appears to be a personal exchange between the government official and the polarizing religious figure, though the purpose and source of the funds remain unclear.

The incident threatens to undermine President Mahama’s recently enacted Code of Conduct for Public Officials, which emphasizes integrity and transparency in governance. Critics argue such displays erode public trust, particularly when involving figures like Agradaa, who has faced past controversies including fraud allegations.

Gyamfi issued a public apology Sunday, describing the transaction as a private charitable act that unfortunately became public. However, the Chief of Staff’s office appears to be treating the matter with heightened urgency given its political sensitivity and potential to damage the administration’s anti-corruption credentials.

This development comes at a delicate time for Ghana’s gold sector, where the government has been working to strengthen regulatory oversight and international confidence. The Gold Board plays a crucial role in implementing the country’s gold-backed monetary policies, making the CEO’s conduct a matter of significant public interest.

Observers note the handling of this case will test the enforcement mechanisms of the new ethics code, as public officials face increasing scrutiny over their private dealings with controversial public figures. The outcome may set important precedents for accountability in Ghana’s governance framework.