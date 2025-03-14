Gold Clings to Record Highs as Trade Spats, Recession Jitters Stoke Demand

Gold prices hovered near all-time peaks Thursday as investors sought refuge from escalating global trade tensions and renewed fears of a U.S. economic slowdown.

The precious metal’s rally, which saw it breach $2,450 an ounce earlier this week, stems from a toxic cocktail of policy risks—most notably former President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 200% tariffs on European Union alcohol imports if re-elected. The move, interpreted as a broader warning of protectionist policies, has amplified market unease, driving capital into traditional safe havens.

Mounting signs of a cooling U.S. economy further bolstered gold’s appeal. Recent data showing a softening labor market and easing inflation have fueled bets that the Federal Reserve may pivot to rate cuts as early as September. Such a shift would diminish the dollar’s strength and enhance gold’s attractiveness—a dynamic that could propel prices to fresh records, traders say. Yet the metal’s ascent faces headwinds: sticky inflation linked to prolonged trade disputes might keep the Fed cautious, potentially capping gains.

Geopolitical undercurrents add another layer of uncertainty. Reports of a tentative Ukraine-Russia ceasefire briefly dented gold’s momentum, but skepticism over the deal’s durability quickly resurfaced. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambiguous commitment to lasting peace has left markets wary, with many investors maintaining gold positions as insurance against renewed escalation.

“Gold is dancing to a volatile tune of rate cut hopes and geopolitical brinkmanship,” said a London-based metals trader, noting that bullion’s sensitivity to Fed rhetoric and headline risks makes it a barometer of global anxiety. Analysts suggest a confirmed dovish pivot by the Fed could send prices soaring past $2,500, while a credible ceasefire might trigger profit-taking. For now, the metal’s fate hinges on whether policymakers prioritize growth over inflation—and if trade wars remain threats rather than realities.