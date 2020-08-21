Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday as traders digested the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes released after the market’s close on Wednesday.

The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 23.8 U.S. dollars, or 1.21 percent, to close at 1,946.5 dollars per ounce.

The Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting minutes indicated slightly improving market conditions. However, the minutes noted that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have “substantial effects on economic activity,” a concerning sign to investors.

Negative economic figures released Thursday offered some support to gold. The weekly jobless claims report released by the U.S. Department of Labor showed the jobless claims increased to 1.11 million in the week ending Aug. 15, worse than expected.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report showing its manufacturing index fell by 7 points to 17.2 in August.

Silver for September delivery fell 19.3 cents, or 0.71 percent, to close at 27.147 dollars per ounce. Platinum for October delivery fell 29.4 dollars, or 3.07 percent, to close at 926.9 dollars per ounce. Enditem