Gold Faces Dual Pressure as U.S. Dollar Strengthens, But Geopolitical Tensions Provide Some Support

Gold prices are experiencing significant challenges due to the strength of the U.S. dollar, which remains near its highest levels in two years.

This pressure is largely attributed to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on interest rates, which has led to expectations of a slower pace of rate cuts in 2025. These fundamental factors, combined with technical indicators pointing to a bearish trend, suggest that gold’s price may continue to face downward pressure in the near term.

In particular, the recent performance of the U.S. manufacturing sector, reflected in the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) December Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), contributed to a stronger dollar. The PMI rose to 49.3 from 48.4 in November, indicating an improvement in industrial activity that supported the U.S. economic outlook. This economic resilience strengthens the dollar, which in turn makes gold more expensive for foreign investors. As gold loses its appeal in this rising dollar environment, demand for the precious metal declines, further complicating its price outlook.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is a critical factor shaping gold’s trajectory. In December, the central bank signaled that while interest rates would be reduced, the pace of cuts would be slower than initially anticipated. This tightening of policy has made gold—traditionally viewed as a hedge against economic uncertainty—less attractive compared to other higher-yielding assets, such as government bonds. As borrowing costs rise, investors have shifted their focus to instruments that offer better returns, reducing demand for non-yielding gold.

Despite these headwinds, gold has some support from geopolitical factors. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, continue to create uncertainty in the global market. This uncertainty boosts gold’s appeal as a safe haven. Furthermore, central banks around the world remain active buyers of gold, with purchases expected to reach 8 million ounces in 2025. This demand is largely driven by the desire to diversify foreign exchange reserves and reduce vulnerability to fluctuations in the global financial system. The sustained buying from central banks, combined with the tightening of gold market supply, could help keep gold prices relatively supported.

However, the ongoing strength of the U.S. dollar, coupled with rising bond yields driven by the Fed’s actions, continues to limit gold’s upside potential. Investors are becoming more focused on assets that can deliver higher returns in a higher-rate environment, which dampens gold’s attractiveness as an investment. With these factors weighing on the market, gold prices are likely to experience increased volatility in the coming months as they react to both economic data and geopolitical events.

Technically, gold prices face key resistance at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $2,651. A recent breach of the 21-day SMA at $2,638 and the neckline of a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern at $2,635 has raised concerns among traders about further downside potential. If gold fails to hold above these levels, the price could test the next support zone around the 100-day SMA near $2,627. A break below this could send gold further lower, with targets near the $2,600 mark and potentially even last week’s low at $2,596.

On the flip side, a move above $2,647 would open the door for gold to test higher levels, potentially reaching $2,665 and up to $2,681-$2,683. A clear breakout above the psychological $2,700 level would suggest a continuation of the bullish trend, though such a move seems less likely in the current environment.

Gold’s future remains uncertain, with conflicting factors at play. On one hand, geopolitical risks and central bank buying continue to provide support. On the other, the strength of the U.S. dollar and expectations of higher bond yields suggest that gold will remain under pressure. As these opposing forces shape the market, gold is likely to experience significant price fluctuations, with its direction largely dependent on the evolving landscape of U.S. monetary policy and global geopolitical tensions. Investors should remain cautious as the metal continues to navigate a challenging environment.