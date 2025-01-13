Gold Faces Dual Pressure from Hawkish Fed Policies and Geopolitical Tensions

At the start of the week, gold showed a clear downward movement near the $2,671 level, although it struggled to sustain any substantial downward momentum.

This lack of sustained movement reflects the influence of several interconnected factors, with the hawkish expectations surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy being a primary factor. Additionally, the rise in U.S. Treasury yields, coupled with a strengthening U.S. dollar, is creating further downward pressure on gold prices as investors flock to yield-generating assets.

Despite these negative forces, gold is finding some support from escalating geopolitical tensions, notably in Ukraine and the Middle East. These tensions bolster gold’s role as a safe-haven asset, and as a result, gold is benefiting from stable demand in uncertain times. Nevertheless, this support is not enough to fully counter the pressure stemming from the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies.

Last week, stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data strengthened market expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue with its restrictive monetary policy. This, in turn, caused U.S. Treasury yields to climb to their highest levels in over a year, further boosting the U.S. dollar. The result has been unfavorable for gold, which continues to face challenges in a rising-yield environment.

Given the volatile market sentiment and growing risk aversion, the support for gold appears to be more psychological than fundamentally driven, leaving it vulnerable to deeper corrective moves if the Federal Reserve maintains its hawkish stance. In light of this, investors will likely wait for more economic indicators before making long-term strategic decisions on gold.

One key focus for the market now is the upcoming U.S. inflation data. The release of this data will be crucial in determining the future direction of monetary policy. If inflation shows signs of decline, it could weaken the U.S. dollar and provide temporary support for gold. However, the broader trend for gold will likely remain under the influence of the Federal Reserve’s tightening policies.

Geopolitical tensions, such as new U.S. and British sanctions on Russia’s oil industry, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, also add a layer of complexity to the gold market. These events, while contributing to gold’s safe-haven appeal, are not powerful enough to drive a major shift in the market’s direction. Short-term opportunities may arise for gold speculators due to these tensions, but their long-term impact is expected to be limited compared to the influence of economic factors.

In conclusion, gold prices are being squeezed between the hawkish policies of the Federal Reserve and the supportive role of geopolitical tensions. While these tensions help limit losses, they are insufficient to outweigh the strengthening dollar and rising bond yields. Investors should proceed with caution, carefully considering both economic and geopolitical factors when making decisions about gold.