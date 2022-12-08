Gold Fields Club wins Triangular Tennis Tournament

Gold Field’s Tennis Club won the 2022 Farmer’s Day tennis tournament which took place at Gold Fields Tennis Club, Tarkwa over the weekend.

Participating clubs for this year’s Gold Fields farmer’s Day Triangular tennis tournament include Ho Tennis Club, King’s Tennis Club and host Gold Fields Tennis Club.

Host club maintained their home record with 9 games played each by the three clubs. Gold Fields won ( 10 singles, 7 doubles and one ladies doubles). And lost a game( women’s doubles) to Ho tennis club.

However, second place, Ho Tennis Club won 4 singles and 5 doubles games. Lost a game( singles) to Kings Tennis Club.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org Chairman of Tarkwa Gold Fields Tennis club Godfred Avane said, On behalf of the General Manager of Gold Fields Tarkwa, Mr. Stephen Osei-Bempah sends his regards and welcomes you all to this event. He will have loved to be here, but busy somewhere”.

“I extend regards to you all participating in this year’s event, It was a wonderful tennis tournament, it brings people together. It doesn’t have to be about religion, nor tribe, or ethnicity and wish to acknowledge our proud sponsor Engineers and planners for sponsoring most of our events.” Mr. Godfred Avane noted.

Ho Tennis Club chairman Joseph Dzamesi said, “we want to use this opportunity to thank Gold Fields Tennis Club for the invitation, my first visit, and it’s an incredible experience, from the organisation, and the reception everything has been excellent.”

Chairman of Kings University Tennis Club Richmond Amposah- Asiedu said, “we lost our games in the spirit of fair play, truth be told, we at Kings University Tennis Club have enjoyed this trip, “we want to thank the organisers for putting up such a program.”

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh