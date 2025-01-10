Gold Fields Ghana Foundation Supports Fight Against Cholera

In a significant move to support the fight against cholera in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has donated a range of essential medical supplies to the local health directorate.

The donation, valued at GH¢272,625, includes face masks, examination gloves, coveralls, beds with mattresses, pillows, gumboots, and a range of other medical equipment designed to help manage the ongoing cholera outbreak.

Madam Ayishetu Mohammed, Project Coordinator for Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, highlighted the breadth of the donation, which also includes disposable gowns, methylated spirits, chlorine, and various sanitation tools such as brooms, shovels, and dustbins. These tools will aid local Water and Sanitation (WATSAN) teams in maintaining cleaner environments in Tarkwa and Damang host communities, which is crucial in preventing the further spread of cholera and other diseases.

This latest donation builds on the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare in the region, having already invested over US$3 million over the past two decades in projects aimed at improving health outcomes for local residents. The Foundation’s efforts reflect a broader strategy to bolster community health systems and ensure that affected individuals receive the support they need during outbreaks.

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation’s continued investment in community health infrastructure underlines the crucial role corporate social responsibility plays in supporting public health efforts. By addressing both immediate needs during the cholera outbreak and longer-term health initiatives, the Foundation is helping to reduce the risks of such outbreaks while promoting better living conditions in its host communities.