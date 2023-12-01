Gold Fields PGA Championship Produce Interesting Results After Opening Day

The 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship at Damang has began on an exciting note with interesting and amazing results with Maxwell Owusu Bonsu leading the regular professionals with a score of 68 after day one.

He is followed by Yaw Barry, John Mawuli Nyarkoh, Visitor Mapwanya and Augustine Manasseh all with a score of 72.

At the sixth position is Adam Abdallah with 73, while the defending champion is seventh with a score of 74, just like Vincent Torgah and Quarshie Atiso at the tenth position.

A total of 42 regular professionals are vying for the 80, 000ghc cash prize at stake, while the senior pro champion will take 25,000ghc.

The competition on the green lush Damang course promises to be more interesting as the days go by.

For the senior’s category which has 17 players contesting, Emos Korblah is leading with a score of 70 and followed by Peter Korsah with a score of 73 and Robert Degbe with 75. Robert Allotey is fourth with a score of 78.

Akwasi Prempeh is spotted at the ninth position with a score of 86, while Ahmed Padori is placed 13th with a score of 92.

J.J. Harvey is at the 17th position with a score of 98.

For the four ladies who are competing for the first time, Constance Awuni is leading with 80, followed by Mercy Afi Werner at 101, Felicity Okyei Gyeabour at 91 same as Jessica Tey.

At the opening ceremony, Chairman of the organizing committee Mr. Hans Van-De Beer predicted an exhilarating and unpredictable competition and it seems his words are coming true.

33 Ghanaians and nine foreigners from other African countries are participating.