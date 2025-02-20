Gold Glimmers, Telecom Thrives as Ghana’s Stock Market Rides Wave of Optimism

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) buzzed with energy this week as investors doubled down on key assets, propelling market capitalization to GH¢123.2 billion, a notable jump from GH¢121.96 billion just a day earlier.

Wednesday’s session saw NewGold, a gold-backed ETF, and MTN Ghana emerge as star performers, their gains reflecting a mix of cautious hedging and bold bets on consumer-driven sectors.

NewGold (GLD), often viewed as a safe haven during economic uncertainty, climbed 1.34% to close at GH¢440.00, with over GH¢4.9 million worth of shares traded. Analysts linked the rally to renewed interest in gold as global inflation concerns linger, though some speculate local investors are diversifying ahead of anticipated fiscal policy shifts. “Gold remains a timeless hedge, and NewGold’s structure offers accessibility,” remarked a trader at a leading Accra brokerage. “This isn’t just about fear—it’s about strategic positioning.”

MTN Ghana (MTNGH), the telecom heavyweight, surged 3.3% to GH¢2.90, dominating trading volumes with 158,485 shares exchanged. The uptick follows rumors of expanded mobile money partnerships and stronger-than-expected subscriber growth. Market watchers suggest the stock’s affordability—trading below GH¢3—has made it a retail investor favorite. “MTN’s infrastructure investments are paying off,” said an industry insider. “Their push into rural connectivity is translating to revenue visibility.”

Energy stocks also flickered with promise. Total Ghana (TOTAL) rose 1.56% to GH¢13.62, while state-owned GOIL edged up 0.63% to GH¢1.60. Though trading volumes for both remained modest, the gains hint at cautious optimism around fuel price stability amid easing global crude volatility.

Broader market indices painted a mixed picture. The GSE Composite Index inched upward to 5,510.82 points, signaling gradual recovery, while the Financial Stock Index held flat at 2,638.29—a sign that banking stocks may be waiting for clearer signals from central bank rate decisions.

Trading activity this week revealed a tug-of-war between momentum and caution. Monday’s session saw a hefty 1.1 million shares traded, but volumes tapered to 185,043 by Wednesday. This ebb and flow, analysts say, underscores a market still finding its footing after last year’s macroeconomic headwinds.

“Investors are nibbling at opportunities rather than diving in,” noted a financial advisor in Accra. “NewGold and MTN represent two sides of the same coin—one for stability, the other for growth. Together, they’re driving the narrative right now.”

As the GSE eyes the remainder of the week, all attention turns to corporate earnings forecasts and potential policy announcements. For everyday Ghanaians, the market’s steady hum offers a reminder: even in uncertain times, there’s money to be made—if you know where to look.