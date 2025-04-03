Gold Hits Record $3,160 Amid Trump Tariff Fears, Market Turmoil

Gold prices surged to an unprecedented $3,159.48 per ounce on Thursday as markets reacted to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed global tariff expansion, a policy shift sparking fears of renewed trade wars and economic instability.

The record-breaking rally, fueled by safe-haven demand, followed Trump’s Wednesday announcement outlining a 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. imports, with higher rates targeting specific nations like China (34%), the European Union (20%), and Vietnam (46%). Ghana, among others, faces potential impacts from the 10% levy.

A White House advisory clarified that bullion would be exempt from the new tariffs, a detail analysts say amplified gold’s attractiveness during geopolitical uncertainty. Spot gold climbed 0.8% in early Asian trading, extending gains after a 0.7% rise the previous day.

The metal has rallied over 20% year-to-date, driven by aggressive central bank acquisitions and robust Asian consumer demand. Trump’s latest proposal, however, has injected fresh urgency into the market, with investors increasingly viewing gold as a critical hedge against potential trade-driven economic disruptions.

As one of the few commodities untouched by the tariff plan, gold’s ascent underscores its dual role as both a financial refuge and a barometer of global anxiety. The surge reflects deepening unease over protectionist policies that could destabilize supply chains, inflate costs, and slow growth worldwide.